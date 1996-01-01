Competitive Markets quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a price taker? Part 2: A price taker is A firm or individual that must accept the market price and cannot influence it.

Which of the following is not a potential pitfall of a focus strategy? Having many competitors with identical products.

Which of the following is true under conditions of pure competition? Firms sell identical products and cannot set prices.

Who of the following is a price taker? A wheat farmer in a large agricultural market.

What is the profit-maximizing quantity when price is $20? The quantity where marginal cost equals $20.

Which of these could be an example of a competitive advantage? Lower production costs than competitors.