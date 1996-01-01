Competitive Markets quiz #2 Flashcards
Competitive Markets quiz #2
What is a price taker? Part 2: A price taker is
A firm or individual that must accept the market price and cannot influence it.Which of the following is not a potential pitfall of a focus strategy?
Having many competitors with identical products.Which of the following is true under conditions of pure competition?
Firms sell identical products and cannot set prices.Who of the following is a price taker?
A wheat farmer in a large agricultural market.What is the profit-maximizing quantity when price is $20?
The quantity where marginal cost equals $20.Which of these could be an example of a competitive advantage?
Lower production costs than competitors.Which of the following expressions is correct for a competitive firm?
Marginal revenue equals market price.Why don’t firms in a competitive market have excess capacity in the long run?
Because firms enter and exit until only efficient producers remain.Which of the following is not a characteristic of price taker markets?
Significant product differentiation.Which market is most likely to be a competitive market?
The market for foreign exchange.Which of the following statements best reflects a price-taking firm?
The firm accepts the market price and sells as much as it wants at that price.Max owns a thrift store where he sells second hand clothing. Which of the following is true?
Max likely faces some product differentiation and is not in a perfectly competitive market.What is a characteristic of a product-market?
A group of buyers and sellers for a specific product.Which two of the following factors are part of the competitive environment for a fast food chain?
Number of competitors and product differentiation.Which of the following statements about competition and rivalry is true?
Competition increases when more firms offer similar products.In the market for compound bows, what type of competition is present?
Likely monopolistic competition due to product differentiation.Which of the following is a feature of a purely competitive market?
Identical products.Throughout the simulation new companies will eventually enter the market. True or false?
True.Which market is most likely to be considered a competitive market?
The spice market in Morocco.Which statement is not true regarding the market portfolio?
It only includes monopolistic markets.Which of the following decisions is an organization most likely to make at the functional level?
How to allocate resources for production.The market for which item generally involves pure competition? Cola, corn, jeans, ice cream.
Corn.How does a free market encourage competition?
By allowing entry and exit of firms and letting prices be set by supply and demand.Why was Carnegie Steel able to offer its product more cheaply than its competitors?
It achieved lower production costs.Which of the following is the best example of competing on low-cost leadership?
Offering products at a lower price than competitors due to efficient production.Which slogan most likely reflects a price competition strategy by the company using it?
"Lowest prices guaranteed!"Which of the following tests of competitive advantage is probably the easiest test to pass?
Offering lower prices than competitors.How does competition affect the prices that airlines charge for fares?
Competition tends to lower prices.The market portfolio has which of these characteristics?
It includes a variety of assets from different markets.Which of the following markets includes wholesalers or retailers?
The product market.Which situation best illustrates a business increasing its productivity?
Producing more output with the same input.Which of the following best describes the author’s claim regarding price competition among products?
Price competition is strongest when products are identical.Which of the following accurately describes a supply chain map?
It shows the flow of goods from suppliers to consumers.Which type of competitors are a store that sells books and a store that sells tools?
Indirect competitors.Which situation describes a pure competition market structure?
Many sellers offering identical products.Why do single firms in perfectly competitive markets face horizontal demand curves?
Because they can sell any quantity at the market price.How does the entry of new coffeehouses affect the profits of existing coffeehouses?
It increases competition and reduces profits.Which set of markets includes all purely competitive markets?
Agricultural products, foreign exchange, and spice markets.Which of the following is an important feature of a market economy?
Prices are determined by supply and demand.Which of the following is a reason that your company might not want to increase its market share?
It may reduce profit margins due to increased competition.