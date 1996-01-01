Competitive Markets quiz #3 Flashcards
Competitive Markets quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Why would a business use a shallow product mix?
To focus on a few products and reduce costs.What method of mass production increased the supply and reduced the cost of the automobile?
The assembly line.Who are the two main players in a market?
Buyers and sellers.Assume an increasing-cost perfectly competitive industry. Which of the following statements is true?
As output increases, costs rise and prices may increase.A market must have which of the following characteristics? (Select three)
Buyers, sellers, and a product.Which of the following statements is correct regarding different types of markets?
Perfectly competitive markets have many buyers and sellers and identical products.Why is the price system an efficient way to allocate resources?
It matches supply and demand, ensuring resources go to their most valued uses.Businesses determine which products to make or to sell by developing which of the following?
Market research and analysis.Which of the following is a reason to avoid a price matching strategy?
It can lead to lower profits if competitors have lower costs.Which of the following best describes pure competition?
Many sellers offer identical products and are price takers.Which form of competition drives production decisions in a market-based economy?
Pure competition.Assume a decreasing-cost perfectly competitive industry. Which of the following statements is true?
As output increases, costs fall and prices may decrease.What are the four conditions of a purely competitive market?
Many buyers, many sellers, identical products, and free entry/exit.Which activity most likely takes place in a business market?
Buying and selling goods for resale.Which is most likely the result of healthy competition in the market?
Lower prices and better products for consumers.What kind of market structure does this pie graph illustrate?
If many small firms are shown, it illustrates perfect competition.Why must perfectly competitive markets always deal in commodities?
Commodities are identical and allow for price-taking behavior.Why are stores such as Toys R Us and IKEA known as category killers?
They dominate a product category and reduce competition.Which of these is a criterion used in forming market segments?
Similarity in consumer needs.Why does a perfectly competitive market require many participants as both buyers and sellers?
To ensure no single participant can influence the price.Which of the following is an example of competition?
Two firms selling identical products to the same market.Which of the following helps retailers to be successful with the buy-online/pick-up-in-store option?
Efficient inventory management.Which of the following goods are typically produced under a make-to-order approach?
Customized products.What is the result of low barriers to entry in the airline industry?
More firms enter, increasing competition and lowering prices.Expansion of competitive boundaries which allows customers many choices is called a:
Market expansion.When a producer chooses a channel strategy that does not involve any intermediaries, they are using:
Direct distribution.Under competitive pricing, companies set their prices close to those of their major competitors.
True.Successful differentiation allows a firm to
Charge higher prices and attract specific customer segments.Rivalry among competing sellers decreases when
There are fewer firms or products are differentiated.Economic profit creates an incentive for other perfectly competitive firms to enter the market.
True.Consumers and sellers create a market where goods and services are exchanged.
True.A group of companies that deal with more or less the same set of suppliers and buyers make up
An industry.A market penetration strategy attempts to increase sales of present products among
Existing customers.Manufacturers make products and sell them to wholesalers, who resell the merchandise to retailers.
True.By using a differentiation strategy, a firm aims to
Make its product stand out from competitors.A company's product market includes
All buyers and sellers of its product.In which of the following forms of competition are no substitutes readily available?
Monopoly.The strength or weakness of the potential entry of rivals as a competitive force is
Determined by barriers to entry.Competitive pressures
Increase as more firms enter and products become more similar.A competitive advantage becomes a sustainable competitive advantage when
It cannot be easily copied by competitors.