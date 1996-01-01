Competitive Markets quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why would a business use a shallow product mix? To focus on a few products and reduce costs.

What method of mass production increased the supply and reduced the cost of the automobile? The assembly line.

Who are the two main players in a market? Buyers and sellers.

Assume an increasing-cost perfectly competitive industry. Which of the following statements is true? As output increases, costs rise and prices may increase.

A market must have which of the following characteristics? (Select three) Buyers, sellers, and a product.

Which of the following statements is correct regarding different types of markets? Perfectly competitive markets have many buyers and sellers and identical products.