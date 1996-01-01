Competitive Markets quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The competitive threat that outsiders will enter a market is weaker when Barriers to entry are high.

Low-cost leaders who have the lowest industry costs are likely to Offer products at lower prices and gain market share.

Focused low-cost strategy Targets a specific market segment with lower prices.

Why do single firms in perfectly competitive markets face horizontal demand curves? Because they are price takers and can sell any quantity at the market price.

Which of the following is a characteristic of perfectly competitive markets? Identical products.

A perfectly competitive firm will continue producing in the short run as long as it can cover its: Variable costs.