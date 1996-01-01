Competitive Markets quiz #4 Flashcards
The competitive threat that outsiders will enter a market is weaker when
Barriers to entry are high.Low-cost leaders who have the lowest industry costs are likely to
Offer products at lower prices and gain market share.Focused low-cost strategy
Targets a specific market segment with lower prices.Why do single firms in perfectly competitive markets face horizontal demand curves?
Because they are price takers and can sell any quantity at the market price.Which of the following is a characteristic of perfectly competitive markets?
Identical products.A perfectly competitive firm will continue producing in the short run as long as it can cover its:
Variable costs.In perfect competition, long-run equilibrium occurs when the economic profit is
Zero.A low-cost leader's basis for competitive advantage is
Lower production costs.When small businesses compete with large firms, a main disadvantage is
Less ability to achieve economies of scale.In a product market, different organizations have different target customer markets.
True.Because perfectly competitive firms are price takers, the marginal revenue is equal to the market
Price.At the shutdown point, the price is equal to the average cost.
False. At the shutdown point, price equals average variable cost.A competitive environment where there is strong rivalry among sellers
Leads to lower prices and more choices for consumers.The firm should produce in the short run as long as the price
Is greater than or equal to average variable cost.Consumers typically compare a firm's products and prices with those offered by
Because they cannot influence the market price.In pure competition, producers compete exclusively on the basis of
Price.A car dealer who does not have enough customers for a supply of new cars faces
Excess inventory and lower profits.Competition happens when two or more businesses
Strive to attract the same customers.In a market or free enterprise economy, competition ensures
Efficient allocation of resources and better products.Choose those characteristics that best describe a command system.
Centralized decision-making and government control of resources.A key characteristic of a competitive market is that
No single buyer or seller can influence the price.Dollar Tree and low-cost air carriers are examples of the following business model:
Low-cost leadership.A retailer is an example of a(n)
Seller in the product market.Product/market fit occurs when a business
Meets the needs of its target customers.Is the type of competition that occurs in a competitive market without identical producers.
Monopolistic competition.In-store hiring kiosks save employers money by reducing hiring costs.
True.A company that can offer a product at a much lower price due to some advantage holds
A competitive advantage.The product market is the place where
Goods and services are exchanged between buyers and sellers.Stone and brick are substitutes in home construction.
True.A product being in great demand is a factor that might encourage businesses to
Enter the market.The representative firm in a purely competitive industry:
Is a price taker and sells identical products.In the competitive market for figure skate blades, manufacturers offer an array of products that are
Likely differentiated, so not perfectly competitive.In a competitive market sellers choose
How much to produce, but not the price.How does market segmentation provide value to marketers?
It allows targeting specific groups for more effective marketing.In a capitalist economy, greater competition directly benefits
Consumers.A market that is driven by supply and demand is controlled by
Buyers and sellers.Adam Smith suggests that increased competition will allow prices to be kept
Low and fair.In a perfectly competitive market, we assume the product is identical in the minds of
Consumers.Prices similar to competitors with a small variation
Indicate competitive pricing.