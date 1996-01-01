Competitive Markets quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 36 ) Hide definitions

A purely competitive firm's demand schedule is equal to which of the following? The market price at all quantities.

If you purchase shares of stock on NASDAQ, who is the most likely seller of those shares? Another investor.

Which of the following statements regarding a competitive firm is correct? It cannot influence the market price.

Which strategy establishes a price based on the actions of rival firms? Competitive pricing.

Porter's 5 forces include existing competitors, new competitors, and which 3 of the following? Suppliers, buyers, and substitutes.

Which of the following are advantages, independent of size, that incumbent firms possess? Established customer relationships and brand recognition.