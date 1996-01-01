Competitive Markets quiz #5 Flashcards
Competitive Markets quiz #5
A purely competitive firm's demand schedule is equal to which of the following?
The market price at all quantities.If you purchase shares of stock on NASDAQ, who is the most likely seller of those shares?
Another investor.Which of the following statements regarding a competitive firm is correct?
It cannot influence the market price.Which strategy establishes a price based on the actions of rival firms?
Competitive pricing.Porter's 5 forces include existing competitors, new competitors, and which 3 of the following?
Suppliers, buyers, and substitutes.Which of the following are advantages, independent of size, that incumbent firms possess?
Established customer relationships and brand recognition.In a concentrated retail system, most of the market is supplied by (few or many?) retailers.
Few retailers.Which of the following is not a basic characteristic of pure competition?
Product differentiation.Which of the following is an example of a market?
The foreign exchange market.Efficient supply chains are used by firms that
Want to minimize costs and maximize customer satisfaction.In inside sales, the salesperson does not have to do much prospecting or qualifying.
True.Rivalry among competing sellers grows in intensity when
There are many sellers and products are similar.Uber, Airbnb, and Hotels.com are examples of:
Platforms that facilitate market transactions.All of the goods below are either sold in perfectly competitive markets or not. Which is sold in a perfectly competitive market?
Wheat.The table shows total cost and total revenue information for a competitive firm. How does the firm maximize profit?
By producing the quantity where marginal cost equals market price.Firms that compete within the same strategic group generally experience
Similar competitive pressures.In a perfectly competitive market, we assume the products are __ in the minds of consumers.
Identical.Competitive advantage goes to the firm that achieves the
Lowest cost or highest differentiation.This stage of the product life cycle has the largest number of competitors.
Growth stage.A very large number of small sellers who sell identical products imply
Perfect competition.The graph shows the market for pizza cutters. What does a horizontal demand curve indicate?
Firms are price takers.If new manufacturers enter the computer industry, what is the likely effect?
Increased competition and lower prices.Broadly defined, competition involves
Multiple firms striving for the same customers.Competition among economic units
Leads to efficient allocation of resources.Prices are set by the competitive market when
No single buyer or seller can influence the price.In the five forces model, threat of entry refers to the risk
That new competitors will enter the market.The rivalry among competing sellers tends to be more intense when
There are many sellers and products are similar.In a competitive market, each seller has limited control over the price of his product because
There are many sellers offering identical products.Perfectly competitive firms are price takers because
They sell identical products and cannot influence market price.Both buyers and sellers are price takers in a perfectly competitive market because
No individual can influence the market price.The graph contains individual supply curves for the only two firms. What does this indicate?
A market with few sellers, not perfect competition.The two types of imperfectly competitive markets are
Monopolistic competition and oligopoly.Competition in a market system denotes a condition where
Many buyers and sellers interact freely.Assume Lianna buys coffee beans in a competitive market. It follows that
She pays the market price and cannot negotiate a lower price.A retailer is an example of a
Seller in the product market.A product is a price leader when
It sets the standard price that others follow.