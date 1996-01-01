Marginal Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the best definition of marginal cost? Marginal cost is the additional cost incurred from producing one more unit of a good or service.

What is the best definition of marginal revenue? Marginal revenue is the additional revenue gained from selling one more unit of a good or service.

What is the best definition of marginal benefit? Marginal benefit is the additional satisfaction or utility received from consuming one more unit of a good or service.

Which statement best describes marginal tax rates? Marginal tax rates refer to the rate of tax applied to each additional dollar of income.

Why would an already-successful business owner conduct a marginal cost analysis for their product? To determine if producing additional units will increase profits by comparing the extra costs and benefits.

All else being equal, what does marginal analysis help determine? It helps determine the optimal level of production or consumption by comparing additional costs and benefits.