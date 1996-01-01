Marginal Analysis quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why do many economic decisions involve thinking at the margin? Because optimal choices depend on comparing the additional costs and benefits of small changes.

Calculations of cost and benefit are always which of the following? Relative to the next unit or marginal change.

What information does marginal analysis help a firm to determine? The optimal level of production or consumption.

Which of the following statements reflects marginal decision-making? Choosing to do something if the additional benefit exceeds the additional cost.

Which of the following options is not included in the marginal cost of a production decision? Sunk costs.

Which of the following is a basic step in conducting marginal cost analysis? Calculate the change in total cost from producing one more unit.