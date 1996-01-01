Marginal Analysis quiz #2 Flashcards
Marginal Analysis quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Why do many economic decisions involve thinking at the margin?
Because optimal choices depend on comparing the additional costs and benefits of small changes.Calculations of cost and benefit are always which of the following?
Relative to the next unit or marginal change.What information does marginal analysis help a firm to determine?
The optimal level of production or consumption.Which of the following statements reflects marginal decision-making?
Choosing to do something if the additional benefit exceeds the additional cost.Which of the following options is not included in the marginal cost of a production decision?
Sunk costs.Which of the following is a basic step in conducting marginal cost analysis?
Calculate the change in total cost from producing one more unit.What refers to the level of detail in the model or the decision-making process?
The margin or marginal analysis.When does marginal product equal total product?
When only one unit of input is used.Which of the following must be true if average variable costs are decreasing?
Marginal cost is less than average variable cost.What is the opportunity cost of increasing the number of computers from 14 to 15?
The value of the next-best alternative forgone to produce the 15th computer.How does a business use marginal analysis to decide how many workers to employ?
By comparing the additional cost of hiring a worker to the additional benefit from their output.How does the marginal product of labor change as more workers are hired?
It typically decreases due to diminishing returns.What most likely will happen if the pie maker bakes a seventh pie?
The marginal cost may exceed the marginal benefit, indicating overproduction.Which best describes the graphical portrayal of marginal cost?
It is typically an upward-sloping curve showing increasing costs with additional output.What is the amount of marginal utility of the 5th movie ticket?
It is the additional satisfaction gained from consuming the 5th ticket.Marginal shows how much money can be made if a producer sells one additional unit of a good.
Marginal revenue.For a monopolist, marginal revenue can sometimes be negative.
True.MP first rises because the fixed capital gets used efficiently. What happens next?
It eventually falls due to diminishing returns.Which principle supports the need to do more than normal for benefits to occur?
Marginal analysis.When the marginal product increases, the marginal cost of production declines.
True.Refer to the table below. What is the marginal cost of producing the 200th pizza?
It is the increase in total cost from producing the 200th pizza.If marginal cost exceeds average total cost in the short run, then which is likely to be true?
Average total cost is rising.Which best describes marginal utility?
The additional satisfaction gained from consuming one more unit of a good.Curve 2 represents marginal ______.
Cost or benefit, depending on the context of the graph.One method for studying opportunity cost is to think in terms of
Marginal analysis.Marginal propensity to consume refers to
The fraction of additional income spent on consumption.Producers must understand the marginal benefit of making an additional unit, which shows the
Extra satisfaction or revenue from producing one more unit.The marginal benefit of a slice of pizza is the
Additional satisfaction gained from eating that slice.The point at which it is no longer advantageous to buy in bulk is known as marginal
Cost exceeding marginal benefit.The marginal benefit of a slice of pizza is the:
Extra satisfaction from eating that slice.Marginal thinking is best demonstrated by:
Deciding whether to consume one more unit based on its extra benefit and cost.According to the chart, the marginal revenue
Is the increase in total revenue from selling one more unit.To increase marginal return, a company might consider
Improving efficiency or technology to boost output per input.Marginal thinking is best demonstrated by
Comparing the extra benefit and cost of a small change in activity.Self-interest, marginal decision making, and optimization form the basis for:
Rational economic behavior.The main goal of using a cost-benefit analysis is to reach a
Decision where marginal benefit equals marginal cost.A marginal change is a
Small, incremental adjustment to an existing plan of action.Decision made based on maximum benefit and value is called
Marginal analysis.Producer A’s opportunity cost would be
The value of the next-best alternative forgone by producing one more unit.The point of maximum profit is the point at which the marginal cost equals the
Marginal revenue.