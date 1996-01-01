Marginal Analysis quiz #3 Flashcards
Marginal Analysis quiz #3
Making an economically rational decision requires
Comparing marginal benefits and marginal costs.This chart demonstrates that the marginal cost
Changes as output increases, often rising after a certain point.The marginal cost of an activity can be found by calculating the change in:
Total cost from one more unit of activity.Given a revenue function, R = R(q), what is the marginal revenue (MR)?
MR is the derivative of R with respect to q, or the change in revenue from selling one more unit.Using the demand schedule, what is the marginal revenue (MR) for the 10th unit?
It is the increase in total revenue from selling the 10th unit.What is the marginal revenue (MR) of the inverse linear demand function, p(q) = a + bq?
MR is found by differentiating total revenue with respect to quantity.Why is the marginal cost curve the same basic shape, no matter the product?
Because of the law of diminishing returns, marginal cost eventually rises as output increases.What happens to marginal product when total product is increasing but at a decreasing rate?
Marginal product is positive but decreasing.Marginal cost can be defined as the change in
Total cost from producing one more unit.Calculating marginal revenue from a linear demand curve involves
Finding the change in total revenue from selling one more unit.The marginal propensity to save is equal to a change in (one word) divided by a change in income.
Saving.Extra or additional revenue associated with the production of an additional unit of output is the:
Marginal revenue.The increase in total revenue that results from selling one more unit of output is
Marginal revenue.The change in total revenue that results from selling one more unit of output is called revenue.
Marginal revenue.Marginal revenue is the additional revenue that an additional unit of output would add to total revenue.
True.The accompanying graph depicts the marginal cost
Curve, showing how cost changes with each additional unit produced.The term _____________ is used to describe the additional cost of producing one more unit.
Marginal cost.Productivity can be illustrated in the formula
Marginal product = change in output / change in input.Economics involves marginal analysis because
Optimal decisions require comparing additional benefits and costs.A cost changes in proportion to changes in volume of activity. What is this called?
Variable cost.The marginal revenue curve faced by a perfectly competitive firm
Is horizontal at the market price.Calculating marginal revenue from a linear demand curve
Involves finding the change in total revenue from selling one more unit.The marginal benefit of an activity can be found by calculating the change in:
Total benefit from one more unit of activity.When marginal revenue equals marginal cost, the firm
Is maximizing profit.The marginal cost curve shows the relationship between:
Marginal cost and output.An additional cost from selecting a certain course of action is a(n):
Marginal cost.If the firm is producing at a quantity of output where marginal revenue exceeds marginal cost, then
It should increase output to maximize profit.Making rational decisions at the margin means that people
Compare the extra benefits and costs of a small change before acting.In economics what is meant by optimal decisions are made at the margin?
Decisions are made by comparing the additional benefits and costs of one more unit.When marginal revenue product equals marginal resource cost:
The optimal number of resources is being used.The marginal benefit of consuming a good is
The extra satisfaction from consuming one more unit.Increasing marginal cost of production explains
Why firms eventually stop increasing output.Marginal resource cost is
The additional cost of employing one more unit of a resource.The output of marginal revenue product (MRP) is
The extra revenue generated by employing one more unit of input.The monopolistically competitive seller maximizes profit by producing at the point where
Marginal revenue equals marginal cost.What is the marginal cost of washing the 24th car?
It is the increase in total cost from washing the 24th car.Refer to table 13-3. The marginal product of the second worker is
The additional output produced by hiring the second worker.The graph shows the marginal social benefit curve. What does this represent?
The additional benefit to society from consuming one more unit.The marginal product of a factor shows how much an additional unit of a factor adds to
Total output.The next-best thing that must be forgone in order to produce one more unit of a given product is called:
Opportunity cost.