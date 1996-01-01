Marginal Analysis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Making an economically rational decision requires Comparing marginal benefits and marginal costs.

This chart demonstrates that the marginal cost Changes as output increases, often rising after a certain point.

The marginal cost of an activity can be found by calculating the change in: Total cost from one more unit of activity.

Given a revenue function, R = R(q), what is the marginal revenue (MR)? MR is the derivative of R with respect to q, or the change in revenue from selling one more unit.

Using the demand schedule, what is the marginal revenue (MR) for the 10th unit? It is the increase in total revenue from selling the 10th unit.

What is the marginal revenue (MR) of the inverse linear demand function, p(q) = a + bq? MR is found by differentiating total revenue with respect to quantity.