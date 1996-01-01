Marginal Analysis quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The marginal product of labor is how much an additional unit of labor affects Total output.

The most common pattern for marginal utility is ____________________. Diminishing as more units are consumed.

Marginal cost is equal to average total cost when Average total cost is at its minimum.

The basic difference between the short run and the long run is that In the short run, at least one input is fixed; in the long run, all inputs are variable.

When a firm is producing at an output level where the MR = MC, it is following: The profit-maximizing rule.

What does the term 'marginal' mean in the context of economics? In economics, 'marginal' refers to the extra or additional effect of one more unit of something, such as one more unit produced or consumed.