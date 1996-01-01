Marginal Analysis quiz #4 Flashcards
Marginal Analysis quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
The marginal product of labor is how much an additional unit of labor affects
Total output.The most common pattern for marginal utility is ____________________.
Diminishing as more units are consumed.Marginal cost is equal to average total cost when
Average total cost is at its minimum.The basic difference between the short run and the long run is that
In the short run, at least one input is fixed; in the long run, all inputs are variable.When a firm is producing at an output level where the MR = MC, it is following:
The profit-maximizing rule.What does the term 'marginal' mean in the context of economics?
In economics, 'marginal' refers to the extra or additional effect of one more unit of something, such as one more unit produced or consumed.Why is it recommended to use different colors when drawing marginal benefit and marginal cost graphs?
Using different colors, such as blue for marginal benefit and red for marginal cost, helps keep work organized and makes it easier to distinguish between the two curves.How can marginal cost include more than just monetary expenses?
Marginal cost can also include emotional, psychological, or time costs associated with consuming one more unit of a good.What happens if you consume fewer units than the optimal point where marginal benefit equals marginal cost?
If you consume fewer units, the marginal benefit of an additional unit is still greater than its marginal cost, indicating you should consume more.How do individual preferences affect the optimal consumption point in marginal analysis?
Individual preferences and tolerances influence how quickly marginal benefits decrease and costs increase, so the optimal consumption point varies from person to person.