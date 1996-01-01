Marginal Cost quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is marginal cost (MC) calculated? Marginal cost is calculated as the change in total cost divided by the change in quantity produced (MC = ΔTC / ΔQ).

What is the term for the extra cost of producing one more unit of output? The term is marginal cost.

Explain the concept of marginal cost. How does it relate to total cost, and how is it found? Marginal cost is the additional cost incurred from producing one more unit of output. It is found by dividing the change in total cost by the change in quantity. It shows how total cost changes as output increases.

Given a table of total cost and quantity, how do you find the marginal cost of producing the 200th pizza? To find the marginal cost of the 200th pizza, subtract the total cost at 199 pizzas from the total cost at 200 pizzas, then divide by the change in quantity (usually 1).

What is the best definition of marginal cost? Marginal cost is the additional cost of producing one more unit of output.

Marginal cost includes which of the following: fixed costs, variable costs, or both? Marginal cost includes only variable costs, since fixed costs do not change with output.