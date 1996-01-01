Monopsony quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements is true about a monopsony in a labor market? A monopsony is a market with a single buyer of labor, allowing the firm to set wages below the competitive equilibrium and employ fewer workers than in a competitive market.

Which of the following is a consequence of a monopsony labor market? A monopsony results in lower wages and a smaller quantity of labor employed compared to a competitive labor market.

Which of the following statements about a monopsonistic labor market is true? In a monopsonistic labor market, the marginal cost of hiring an additional worker is higher than the wage because the firm must raise wages for all workers when hiring more.

The monopsonist’s marginal factor (resource) cost curve for labor is: Steeper than the labor supply curve, because hiring additional workers requires raising wages for all employees, increasing the marginal cost above the wage rate.

How does a monopsony determine the quantity of labor to hire? A monopsony hires workers up to the point where the marginal cost of labor equals the marginal revenue product of labor. This maximizes the firm's profit in the labor market.

Why is the marginal cost curve for labor steeper in a monopsony than the labor supply curve? The marginal cost curve is steeper because hiring an additional worker requires raising wages for all existing workers, not just the new hire. This increases the total cost more rapidly than in a competitive market.