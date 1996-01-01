One-Time Games and the Prisoner's Dilemma quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following are key characteristics of game theory in the context of one-time games and the prisoner's dilemma?
Key characteristics of game theory include strategic decision-making where outcomes depend on the actions of others, the use of payoff matrices to analyze choices, the concept of dominant strategies, and the identification of Nash equilibrium where all players make their best decisions given the choices of others.
In game theory, a dominant strategy is defined as:
A dominant strategy is a player's best choice regardless of what the other player does; it yields the highest payoff for that player no matter the opponent's decision.
What is the purpose of a payoff matrix in game theory?
A payoff matrix organizes all possible outcomes and payoffs for each player based on their choices, making it easier to analyze strategic decisions.
Why is communication between players important in the prisoner's dilemma?
Communication allows players to coordinate and potentially achieve a better collective outcome, such as both not confessing and receiving a lighter sentence.
How does the concept of Nash equilibrium differ from the best possible outcome for all players?
Nash equilibrium is where all players make their best decisions given others' choices, but it does not always result in the most efficient or optimal outcome for everyone.
What is a cartel in the context of oligopolies?
A cartel is a group of firms that collude to set prices and quantities, aiming to maximize their collective profits, but such collusion is illegal in the United States.
What is implicit collusion and how does price leadership relate to it?
Implicit collusion occurs when firms follow a price leader's announced price without explicit agreement, which is legal but can reduce competition.
What incentive exists for firms in a cartel to cheat on their agreement?
Firms may cheat by producing more than agreed upon to increase their individual profits, undermining the cartel's collective strategy.
Describe the 'check and X method' used to solve payoff matrices in game theory.
The check and X method involves marking each player's best responses with checks and X's in the payoff matrix to identify dominant strategies and Nash equilibria.
Can every player in a game have a dominant strategy, and why or why not?
Not every player or game has a dominant strategy; sometimes only one player does, or neither, depending on the structure of the payoffs.