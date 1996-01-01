People Respond to Incentives quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is an example of a negative incentive for producers? A tax increase on production, which discourages producers from making more goods.

Which statement best describes incentives? Incentives are factors that motivate people to act in ways that make themselves better off.

Which best describes the effect negative incentives have on a certain course of action? Negative incentives discourage people from pursuing a particular action.

What type of incentives appeal to someone’s concern about a cause? Moral incentives appeal to someone’s concern about a cause.

Which phrase describes the income effect? The income effect describes how changes in income influence the quantity of goods people buy.

Which of the following is not an example of a group responding to an incentive? Ignoring a price change and continuing to buy the same quantity of a good.