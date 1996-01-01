People Respond to Incentives quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
People Respond to Incentives quiz #1
  • Which is an example of a negative incentive for producers?
    A tax increase on production, which discourages producers from making more goods.
  • Which statement best describes incentives?
    Incentives are factors that motivate people to act in ways that make themselves better off.
  • Which best describes the effect negative incentives have on a certain course of action?
    Negative incentives discourage people from pursuing a particular action.
  • What type of incentives appeal to someone’s concern about a cause?
    Moral incentives appeal to someone’s concern about a cause.
  • Which phrase describes the income effect?
    The income effect describes how changes in income influence the quantity of goods people buy.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a group responding to an incentive?
    Ignoring a price change and continuing to buy the same quantity of a good.
  • Which of the following statements best captures the core economic concept of 'incentives'?
    People respond to incentives by changing their behavior to make themselves better off.
  • Microsoft charges a price of $599 for a copy of Windows 7. Is this pricing decision rational?
    Yes, if Microsoft believes that enough consumers will buy at that price to maximize profit.
  • Which of the following describe the market system's virtue of incentives?
    The market system encourages people to exploit opportunities to improve their well-being.
  • Which of the following is an example of a positive incentive?
    A bonus paid to employees for meeting sales targets.
  • What is the indirect incentive in the unemployment insurance program?
    It may encourage some people to remain unemployed longer to continue receiving benefits.
  • Which of the following is the most basic form of incentive compensation?
    A wage or salary paid for work performed.
  • How do you summarize the behavior of many individual buyers?
    Individual buyers respond to price changes and incentives to maximize their benefit.
  • If people act with rational expectations, what does this imply?
    They use all available information to make decisions that maximize their well-being.
  • Which of the following mistakes do consumers commonly commit when making decisions?
    Failing to consider all available incentives and alternatives.
  • Which of the following is true of incentives?
    Incentives can be positive or negative and influence people's choices.
  • Which of the following best describes the field of behavioral economics?
    Behavioral economics studies how psychological factors affect economic decision-making.
  • How can too little risk affect your investing experience?
    Taking too little risk may result in lower potential returns on investments.
  • Which of these groups responds to the incentive of higher profits?
    Producers and businesses respond to higher profits by increasing production.
  • Why is it so important to get incentives right when creating a policy?
    Proper incentives ensure that people respond in ways that achieve the policy’s goals.
  • How do you think monetary and non-monetary incentives impact your decisions?
    Both types of incentives influence choices by offering rewards or benefits for certain actions.
  • How does the concept of the 'invisible hand' support this idea?
    The invisible hand suggests that individuals pursuing their own incentives can benefit society as a whole.
  • Which two sentences describe incentives?
    Incentives motivate people to act. People respond to incentives to make themselves better off.
  • Which factor plays the biggest role in motivating economic decisions in a market economy?
    Incentives play the biggest role in motivating economic decisions.
  • Which of the following increase with increasing incentive intensity? (Check all that apply.)
    Effort and productivity typically increase with stronger incentives.
  • Which of the following demonstrates how people respond to incentives to make themselves better off?
    Choosing to buy oranges instead of apples when apple prices rise.
  • Which of the following scenarios is the best example of an incentive?
    Offering a discount to customers who buy in bulk.
  • Which of the following types of power do monetary incentives represent?
    Monetary incentives represent economic power.
  • Why do economic decisions vary from person to person even under the same circumstances?
    People have different preferences, information, and responses to incentives.
  • What is the term for self-interested actions that take the reactions of others into account?
    Strategic behavior.
  • Which statement is most likely true of countries that average one computer per person?
    They likely have high levels of technology adoption and economic development.
  • Which is useful for making rational choices?
    Considering all available incentives and alternatives.
  • In the market, actions known as incentives affect
    The choices and behaviors of buyers and sellers.
  • Investors respond to the incentive of
    Potential financial returns or profits.
  • It is estimated that less education equals higher ______.
    Unemployment.
  • Because people respond to incentives
    Their choices and behaviors change when incentives change.