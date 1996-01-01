People Respond to Incentives quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Mobile users’ greater impatience means that They respond quickly to incentives and may switch to alternatives faster.

A recurring theme in economics is that people Respond to incentives to make themselves better off.

Based on the lesson, how are individuals and economies similar? Both respond to incentives and adjust behavior to improve outcomes.

Which statement best describes incentives? Incentives motivate people to change their behavior.

According to Adam Smith, what drives businesses to make their prices attractive to consumers? The pursuit of profit and competition.

In the market, actions known as incentives affect The decisions and actions of buyers and sellers.