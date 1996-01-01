Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

People Respond to Incentives quiz #2 Flashcards

People Respond to Incentives quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Mobile users’ greater impatience means that
    They respond quickly to incentives and may switch to alternatives faster.
  • A recurring theme in economics is that people
    Respond to incentives to make themselves better off.
  • Based on the lesson, how are individuals and economies similar?
    Both respond to incentives and adjust behavior to improve outcomes.
  • Which statement best describes incentives?
    Incentives motivate people to change their behavior.
  • According to Adam Smith, what drives businesses to make their prices attractive to consumers?
    The pursuit of profit and competition.
  • In the market, actions known as incentives affect
    The decisions and actions of buyers and sellers.
  • Based on the lesson, how are individuals and economies similar?
    Both seek to exploit opportunities created by incentives.
  • Which of the following is not a type of incentive?
    A random event with no impact on choices.
  • A rational decision maker takes an action only if the
    Expected benefit exceeds the expected cost.
  • Satisficing is the tendency of
    Choosing an option that is good enough rather than the optimal one.
  • Rational rule for sellers
    Sell more if the marginal benefit exceeds the marginal cost.
  • The insurance mechanism is based on an assumption that people
    Respond to incentives to reduce risk and protect themselves.
  • Rational rule for employers
    Hire more workers if the marginal benefit of hiring exceeds the marginal cost.
  • Managers who use the method of optimizing to make their decisions will attempt to choose
    The option that maximizes their benefit given available incentives.