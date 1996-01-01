Percentage and Decimal Review quiz #1 Flashcards

When you are using percentages in calculations, what is the standard formula for finding percentage change, and how do you convert a decimal result to a percentage?
The standard formula for percentage change is: (Change in X / Original value of X) * 100, where Change in X is the new value minus the original value. To convert a decimal result to a percentage, move the decimal point two places to the right or multiply by 100.
How do you express 121/200 as a decimal?
To express 121/200 as a decimal, divide 121 by 200 to get 0.605.
What does 'change in x' represent when calculating percentage change?
'Change in x' represents the difference between the new value and the original value of the variable being measured.
In the example given, what were the original and new sales revenue values used to calculate percentage change?
The original sales revenue was $550,000 and the new sales revenue was $800,000.
After calculating the percentage change as a decimal, what specific step do you take to express it as a percentage?
You move the decimal point two places to the right to convert the decimal to a percentage.
If the percentage change calculation gives you 0.4545, what is the equivalent percentage?
The equivalent percentage is 45.45%.
What is the first step in calculating percentage change between two values?
The first step is to subtract the original value from the new value to find the change.
Why do you divide the change in value by the original value when finding percentage change?
Dividing by the original value standardizes the change relative to the starting point, allowing for comparison across different scales.
What does the formula for percentage change help you determine in economic data?
It helps you determine how much a variable has increased or decreased in relative terms over time.
What will you do in the next session according to the video transcript?
You will practice calculating percentage change using another example.