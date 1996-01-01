Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The price of one gallon of milk has increased from $3.24 to $4.05. What is the percentage increase in price? The percentage increase is calculated as (New Price - Original Price) / Original Price × 100%. So, ($4.05 - $3.24) / $3.24 × 100% = $0.81 / $3.24 × 100% ≈ 25%.

What does the price elasticity of demand measure? The price elasticity of demand measures how sensitive the quantity demanded of a good is to changes in its price, using percentage changes.

Which of the following statements about the price elasticity of demand is correct? Price elasticity of demand is always negative due to the inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded, but we use the absolute value for analysis. If elasticity is greater than 1, demand is elastic; if less than 1, demand is inelastic; if equal to 1, demand is unit elastic.

Why do economists use percentage changes instead of absolute changes when calculating elasticity? Percentage changes remove units, allowing for easier comparison across different products and markets regardless of their size or price level.

What is the shorthand symbol used for 'change' in elasticity formulas, and what does it represent? The Greek letter delta (Δ) is used as shorthand for 'change,' representing the difference between new and original values.

In the context of price elasticity of demand, what does an elasticity value less than 1 indicate? An elasticity value less than 1 indicates inelastic demand, meaning consumers are less sensitive to price changes and quantity demanded changes less than the price.