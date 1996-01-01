Poverty quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can poverty affect the chances of individuals escaping their economic situation? Poverty can create self-reinforcing conditions, known as the poverty trap, where limited access to credit and lower-quality education make it difficult for individuals to improve their economic situation and escape poverty.

How do policy-makers define poverty? Policy-makers define poverty using the poverty line, a government-set income threshold that varies by household size; families earning below this threshold are considered to be living in poverty.

Which statement about poverty is true? Poverty is correlated with race, age, and family composition, with minorities, children, and single female-headed households being more likely to experience poverty.

What is another term for the nonworking poor? Another term for the nonworking poor is 'those living in poverty who are not part of the labor force,' often including children, the elderly, or those unable to work.

Define poverty and name some of the characteristics that affect poverty. Poverty is defined as living below the government-set poverty line. Characteristics affecting poverty include race, age, family composition, access to education, and credit constraints.

One of the consequences of poverty is that poverty-stricken people often _____. One of the consequences of poverty is that poverty-stricken people often have limited access to quality education and credit, making it harder to escape poverty.