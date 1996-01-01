PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Which situation is an example of comparative advantage in an international market? A country specializes in producing a good for which it has a lower opportunity cost compared to other countries, such as Brazil exporting coffee while the U.S. exports wheat.

Which country has the comparative advantage in the production of wheat? The country with the lowest opportunity cost for producing wheat has the comparative advantage in wheat production.

What two situations are consistent with Ricardo's theory of comparative advantage? 1) Each country specializes in the good for which it has a lower opportunity cost. 2) Both countries benefit from trade by consuming beyond their individual production possibilities.

What is India's comparative advantage in global competition? India's comparative advantage is in goods or services that it can produce at a lower opportunity cost than other countries, such as information technology and software services.

Which of the following statements are true about the economic basis of trade? Trade is based on comparative advantage, allowing countries to specialize and consume beyond their own production possibilities.

Which of these is a factor that can limit the benefits of trade? Trade barriers, such as tariffs and quotas, can limit the benefits of trade by restricting specialization and exchange.