PPF - Outward Shifts quiz #1 Flashcards

When does a production possibilities frontier (PPF) shift outward? A production possibilities frontier shifts outward when there is an increase in resources or an improvement in technology, allowing the economy to produce more goods and services than before.

What can cause an outward shift of a nation's production possibilities frontier? An outward shift of a nation's PPF can occur due to a general increase in resources (such as more labor or raw materials) or technological advancements that improve productivity in one or more industries.

How does a technological improvement in only one industry affect the shape of the PPF? A technological improvement in one industry shifts only one side of the PPF outward, increasing the maximum output of that good while the other good's maximum remains unchanged.

What happens to resource allocation when technology makes production of one good more efficient? More efficient production of one good allows resources to be reallocated to produce more of the other good, increasing overall output without increasing the first good's quantity.

What is an example of a general increase in resources that shifts the entire PPF outward? An example is population growth that provides more labor or acquiring new resources, which increases production capabilities for all goods.

Why are inward shifts of the PPF considered rare? Inward shifts are rare because they typically require catastrophic events, such as a meteor strike or massive loss of resources, which drastically reduce production capacity.