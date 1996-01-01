Price Discrimination quiz #1 Flashcards
Price Discrimination quiz #1
Why do monopolists engage in price discrimination?
Monopolists engage in price discrimination to increase profits by charging different prices to customers based on their willingness to pay.Which of the following are conditions necessary for price discrimination?
The firm must have market power, be able to segregate the market into distinct groups, and prevent resale of the product.Who usually benefits from price discrimination?
The monopolist usually benefits from price discrimination by earning higher profits; some consumers may benefit if they pay lower prices.Which of the following is true for a monopolist that engages in perfect price discrimination?
Price discrimination is possible without market power. (This is not true; market power is required.)Which of the following is a necessary condition for price discrimination?
Charging all customers the same price for a product regardless of their willingness to pay.Which of the following terms is not associated with price discrimination in the global marketplace?
Uniform pricing.Which of the following is not an example of imperfect price discrimination?
Charging each customer their exact maximum willingness to pay. (This is perfect price discrimination.)Monopolies will price discriminate if which of the following is true?
They have market power, can segment the market, and can prevent resale.Which case below best represents a case of third-degree price discrimination?
A movie theater charging different prices to adults and children.Which of the following are ways in which firms price-discriminate?
Charging different prices to different groups based on elasticity of demand, such as student discounts or senior pricing.Which of the following statements is true of price discrimination?
A software company charging higher prices to businesses and lower prices to students for the same product.A firm with market power engages in price discrimination in order to
Increase its profits by capturing more consumer surplus.A monopolist's profits with price discrimination will be
A firm with strong market power and the ability to prevent resale, such as a software company with license keys.The term perfect price discrimination means charging
The firm can accurately identify customers' willingness to pay and prevent resale.A firm cannot price discriminate if
Selling a printer at a low price but charging high prices for replacement ink cartridges.If a firm sells the same product to different buyers at different prices, it may be considered
Engaging in price discrimination.Grouping two or more products together and pricing them as a unit is called
Bundling.Price discrimination is a rational strategy for a profit-maximizing monopolist when
A movie theater charging lower prices to students than to adults for the same ticket.When a pure monopoly practices first-degree price discrimination:
Reflect differences in elasticity of demand among consumer groups and increase profits.