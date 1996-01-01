Price Discrimination quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Why do monopolists engage in price discrimination? Monopolists engage in price discrimination to increase profits by charging different prices to customers based on their willingness to pay.

Which of the following are conditions necessary for price discrimination? The firm must have market power, be able to segregate the market into distinct groups, and prevent resale of the product.

Who usually benefits from price discrimination? The monopolist usually benefits from price discrimination by earning higher profits; some consumers may benefit if they pay lower prices.

Which of the following is true for a monopolist that engages in perfect price discrimination? The monopolist captures all consumer surplus and eliminates deadweight loss, producing at the efficient quantity.

Which of the following statements about price discrimination is not true? Price discrimination is possible without market power. (This is not true; market power is required.)

Which of the following is a necessary condition for price discrimination? The ability to prevent resale of the product.