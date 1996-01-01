Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What is likely to occur if there is a price increase for a good that exhibits elastic demand? A price increase for a good with elastic demand will cause a significant decrease in quantity demanded, leading to a decrease in total revenue.

Which of the following is likely to have the most price elastic demand: wheat, gasoline, or life-saving drugs? Wheat is likely to have the most price elastic demand because it has many close substitutes and is often sold in perfectly competitive markets.

Which of the following statements about the price elasticity of demand is correct? Price elasticity of demand measures how much quantity demanded changes in response to a change in price.

Suppose the value of the price elasticity of demand is -3. What does this mean? A price elasticity of demand of -3 means that a 1% increase in price will lead to a 3% decrease in quantity demanded; demand is elastic.

Refer to the graph above. Which demand curve is relatively most elastic between prices P1 and P2? The demand curve that is flatter (more horizontal) between P1 and P2 is relatively most elastic.

Refer to the graphs above. Which one shows a perfectly elastic demand? The graph with a horizontal demand curve represents perfectly elastic demand.