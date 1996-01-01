Price Elasticity of Supply quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following best describes the influence of high prices on the behavior of producers? High prices encourage producers to increase the quantity supplied, as higher prices make production more profitable.

How do increases in gasoline prices affect the average variable cost (AVC) for producers? Increases in gasoline prices raise the average variable cost (AVC) for producers, making production more expensive.

How does the quantity supplied of a good with a large elasticity of supply react to a price change? For goods with large elasticity of supply, the quantity supplied is very responsive and changes significantly when the price changes.

If the price of oranges is $2.00 per orange, how many oranges will be supplied per week? The quantity supplied per week at $2.00 per orange depends on the supply schedule, which is not provided, so the exact number cannot be determined without additional information.

What is a key determinant of the price elasticity of supply? A key determinant of the price elasticity of supply is the time period producers have to adjust their production.

The longer the time period considered, how does the elasticity of supply tend to change? The longer the time period considered, the more elastic the supply tends to become, as producers have more time to adjust.