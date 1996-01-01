Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

How do you determine a product's producer surplus? Producer surplus is determined by calculating the difference between the market price and the minimum price each producer is willing to sell for, summed across all units sold. Graphically, it is the area above the supply curve and below the market price.

Why does producer surplus exist in a market? Producer surplus exists because some producers are willing to sell their goods for less than the market price, allowing them to earn extra profit above their minimum acceptable price.

What is the amount of producer surplus after the government imposes an excise tax on the market? After an excise tax is imposed, producer surplus decreases because the price received by producers falls, reducing the area above the supply curve and below the new, lower effective price.

Assume the market depicted in the graph is in equilibrium. What is producer surplus at this equilibrium? At equilibrium, producer surplus is the area above the supply curve and below the equilibrium market price, up to the equilibrium quantity.

What is the best definition of producer surplus? Producer surplus is the difference between the market price and the minimum price a producer is willing to accept, summed over all units sold.

Which of the following events would increase producer surplus? An increase in market price would increase producer surplus, as producers receive more above their minimum willingness to sell.