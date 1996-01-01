Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Refer to the graph. What is the opportunity cost of moving from point B to point C? The decrease in production of one good required to increase production of the other.

Refer to the graph. What is the opportunity cost of moving from point B to point C? The amount of the first good that must be sacrificed to produce more of the second good.

Demonstrating opportunity cost is done through production possibilities curves. How? By showing the trade-offs between two goods when resources are limited.

The production possibilities frontier illustrates The maximum combinations of two goods that can be produced efficiently with available resources.

Producers can create their maximum combination of goods, as long as they Operate on the production possibilities frontier.

The production possibilities frontier provides an illustration of the principle that Scarcity forces choices and trade-offs in production.