Allocative Efficiency, Productive Efficiency, and Equality quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the maximum utilization a resource can achieve in terms of efficiency? The maximum utilization is achieved when resources are used to their fullest potential, producing on the production possibilities frontier, which represents productive efficiency.

Which of the following best describes how goods and services should be produced to achieve efficiency? Goods and services should be produced in a way that maximizes output at the lowest possible cost, reflecting productive efficiency.

Which of the following is not a factor in determining efficiency in production? Fairness or equality is not a factor in efficiency; efficiency focuses on maximizing output from scarce resources.

Which of the following is likely to result in allocative inefficiency? Producing a mix of goods and services that does not match consumer preferences leads to allocative inefficiency.

Which of the following would further the economic goal of efficiency? Allocating resources to produce the mix of goods and services most desired by consumers furthers economic efficiency.

Which of the following best describes the virtue of efficiency in economics? Efficiency ensures society gets the maximum benefit from its scarce resources.