Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity quiz #1 Flashcards

How are collective goods (public goods) different from private goods? Collective goods are non-rival and non-excludable, meaning one person's use does not reduce availability for others and people cannot be prevented from using them. Private goods are rival and excludable.

Which of the following is an example of a public good? National defense is an example of a public good.

Which is an example of a government monopoly in the United States? The United States Postal Service is an example of a government monopoly.

Which of the following is not a public good provided by the government? A private swimming pool is not a public good provided by the government.

What is the purpose of NAFTA? The purpose of NAFTA is to reduce trade barriers and increase economic cooperation between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.