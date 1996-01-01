Public Solutions to Externalities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following scenarios is an example of a trade sanction? A country imposes restrictions or penalties on another country's imports or exports to influence its behavior.

Which of these is an example of restrictions that government places on the use of business property? Zoning laws that limit the types of activities or businesses that can operate in certain areas.

Which of the following describes a surplus in the government budget? When government revenues exceed government expenditures in a given period.

Which of the following can the government use to address an externality? The government can use corrective taxes, subsidies, or quantity limits such as pollution permits.

The use of effective contracts with penalties could reduce which form of supply chain risk? It could reduce the risk of negative externalities by ensuring parties internalize the costs of their actions.

Which of the following is an advantage of government policies such as a carbon tax? They help internalize the external cost of pollution, leading to a more efficient market outcome.