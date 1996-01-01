Scarcity and Choice quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which statement best describes the impact of scarcity? Scarcity forces individuals and societies to make choices because resources are limited while wants are unlimited.

How would a manufacturer benefit by using fewer scarce resources? A manufacturer benefits by reducing costs and conserving limited resources, allowing for more efficient production.

How does scarcity determine the economic value of an item? Scarcity increases the economic value of an item because limited availability makes people willing to pay more for it.

What is the fundamental problem producers and consumers face due to scarcity? Producers and consumers face the problem of limited resources and must make choices about how to allocate them.

What is the fundamental problem producers and consumers face? The fundamental problem is scarcity—limited resources versus unlimited wants.

If an item is scarce, what does this imply? It implies that the item is limited in supply and not enough is available to satisfy all wants.