Scarcity and Choice quiz #1 Flashcards
Scarcity and Choice quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which statement best describes the impact of scarcity?
Scarcity forces individuals and societies to make choices because resources are limited while wants are unlimited.How would a manufacturer benefit by using fewer scarce resources?
A manufacturer benefits by reducing costs and conserving limited resources, allowing for more efficient production.How does scarcity determine the economic value of an item?
Scarcity increases the economic value of an item because limited availability makes people willing to pay more for it.What is the fundamental problem producers and consumers face due to scarcity?
Producers and consumers face the problem of limited resources and must make choices about how to allocate them.What is the fundamental problem producers and consumers face?
The fundamental problem is scarcity—limited resources versus unlimited wants.If an item is scarce, what does this imply?
It implies that the item is limited in supply and not enough is available to satisfy all wants.Which object is likely to have the most value based on the concept of scarcity?
An object that is rare and in high demand will have the most value due to scarcity.What is the basic economic problem?
The basic economic problem is scarcity: unlimited wants and limited resources.Which situation is the best example of opportunity cost?
Choosing to spend time studying instead of going out with friends; the opportunity cost is the enjoyment missed.Which of these statements demonstrate the economic concept of scarcity? Check all that apply.
Resources are limited; not everyone can have everything they want; choices must be made.If goods or services are scarce, what must consumers do?
Consumers must make choices and prioritize their wants.Which of the following is a good example of a tradeoff?
Spending money on a vacation instead of saving for a new car.Which of the following illustrates an opportunity cost?
Choosing to attend college instead of working full-time; the opportunity cost is the income forgone.Which of the following are examples of limited resources on the part of consumers?
Money, time, and energy.Failure to address the three questions of economics will have what kind of impact on an economy?
It leads to inefficient resource allocation and unmet needs.Which situation best illustrates the concept of scarcity?
A community has only a limited supply of clean water for its population.Which scenario best explains scarcity?
A person wants to buy several items but only has enough money for one.What is the difference between scarcity and a shortage?
Scarcity is a permanent condition of limited resources; a shortage is a temporary lack of supply.What is the fundamental problem of economics?
The fundamental problem is scarcity—limited resources and unlimited wants.Which of the following contributes to the economic problem of scarcity?
Limited resources and unlimited human wants.What is the opportunity cost of saving money?
The opportunity cost is what you could have purchased or invested in instead.What statement best describes why economies must make these decisions?
Economies must make decisions because resources are limited and cannot satisfy all wants.What is the difference between scarcity and shortage?
Scarcity is ongoing and universal; shortage is temporary and specific to a good or service.What is the opportunity cost of going to college?
The opportunity cost is the income and experience you forgo by not working full-time.Why are tradeoffs necessary?
Tradeoffs are necessary because resources are limited and choices must be made.What is the difference between a shortage and scarcity?
Scarcity is a permanent condition; shortage is a temporary situation.Why is there scarcity?
Scarcity exists because resources are limited and human wants are unlimited.The basic idea of choice presents which of the problems in economics?
It presents the problem of opportunity cost—choosing one option means giving up another.What issue results from the combination of limited resources and unlimited wants?
Scarcity.What basic choices are faced by all societies?
What to produce, how to produce, and for whom to produce.Which scenario is the best example of an opportunity cost?
Choosing to work overtime instead of attending a family event; the opportunity cost is missing the event.Into what two categories can wants be divided?
Needs and wants.What's the opportunity cost of spending $25 on a new insulated water bottle?
The opportunity cost is what else you could have bought or done with the $25.Which of the following is an example of an opportunity cost?
Giving up a night out to study for an exam.Which of the following involve a trade-off?
Choosing between buying a new phone or saving money.The concept of opportunity cost is described in which of the following statements?
The value of the next best alternative given up when making a choice.What is the opportunity cost of keeping cash at home?
The interest or investment returns you could have earned elsewhere.Which of the following scenarios most accurately reflects the concept of scarcity?
A farmer has only a limited amount of land to grow crops.Which of the following is not a possible opportunity cost of attending college?
The cost of textbooks (since it is a direct cost, not an opportunity cost).Which of the following is true of the opportunity cost of holding cash?
It is the potential earnings lost from not investing the cash.