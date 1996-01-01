Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Scarcity and Choice quiz #2 Flashcards

Scarcity and Choice quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Other things held constant, what does scarcity imply?
    Scarcity implies choices must be made among competing uses.
  • What is the opportunity cost of product B?
    It is the value of the next best alternative forgone to produce product B.
  • Which of the following is true about scarcity?
    Scarcity is a universal condition affecting all societies.
  • Which of the following is not scarce according to the economic definition?
    Air (in most situations).
  • What does it mean to say that a resource is scarce?
    It means the resource is limited and cannot satisfy all wants.
  • Which of the following statements about scarcity is true?
    Scarcity requires people to make choices.
  • Which of the following describes scarcity?
    Scarcity is the condition of having limited resources to meet unlimited wants.
  • Which of the following is not an example of scarcity?
    Unlimited supply of sunlight in a desert.
  • What is the difference between a shortage and a scarcity?
    Shortage is temporary; scarcity is a permanent condition.
  • Which of the following best describes scarcity?
    Scarcity is the gap between limited resources and unlimited wants.
  • Which of the following statements is not true about opportunity cost?
    Opportunity cost only applies to monetary decisions.
  • What factors into the opportunity cost for a decision?
    The value of the next best alternative forgone.
  • What will we never do in a world of scarcity?
    We will never satisfy all wants.
  • What is Paulie's opportunity cost of producing a cup of ice cream?
    It is the value of the next best alternative Paulie gives up to produce the ice cream.
  • Other things equal, what does scarcity require?
    Scarcity requires making choices and trade-offs.
  • Which statement explains the tradeoff between today's consumption and future consumption?
    Spending money today reduces what you can save and consume in the future.
  • Which demonstrates a scenario with no opportunity cost?
    A choice where no alternatives are given up (rare in economics).
  • What is the relationship between decisions and trade-offs?
    Every decision involves a trade-off because choosing one option means giving up another.
  • Which of these best describes an opportunity cost? A win-win, a loss, a chance, a trade-off
    A trade-off.
  • What is the opportunity cost of an investment?
    The potential returns from the next best alternative investment.
  • Which economic model reveals the variety of options for what to do with your scarce time?
    The production possibilities frontier (PPF).
  • Which of the following helps to avoid wasting resources on goals that cannot be accomplished?
    Evaluating opportunity costs and trade-offs.
  • Why is it important to evaluate trade-offs and opportunity costs when making choices?
    It helps ensure resources are used efficiently and the best possible outcome is achieved.
  • Why are resources for consumer consumption limited?
    Resources are limited due to scarcity.
  • Which statements accurately show the concept of scarcity? Check all that apply.
    Resources are limited; choices must be made; not all wants can be satisfied.
  • Which is true about scarcity?
    Scarcity affects everyone and requires choices.
  • Which statement about scarcity is true?
    Scarcity means not enough resources to satisfy all wants.
  • Which one of these represents an opportunity cost?
    Missing a concert to study for an exam.
  • Which of the following is an example of scarcity?
    Limited supply of clean drinking water.
  • What is the opportunity cost of not going to college?
    The education and potential higher earnings you forgo.
  • Which of the following statements is true about scarcity?
    Scarcity is a permanent condition in economics.
  • What is one of the risks involved in complete specialization?
    Vulnerability to changes in demand or resource availability.
  • Which of these best describes an opportunity cost? A win-win, a loss, a chance, a trade-off
    A trade-off.
  • How does opportunity cost affect people's wants and needs?
    It forces people to prioritize and make choices among competing wants and needs.
  • Which is equivalent to “4 pencils for every 2 students”?
    2 pencils per student.
  • Which of the following is not scarce according to the economic definition?
    Sunlight (in most cases).
  • Which of the following best describes scarcity?
    Scarcity is the condition of limited resources and unlimited wants.
  • What is scarcity?
    Scarcity is the condition of having unlimited wants but limited resources.
  • Why do you need to use decision making skills if you have limited means?
    To allocate resources efficiently and maximize satisfaction.
  • Why do all societies face the problem of scarcity?
    Because resources are limited and wants are unlimited.