Scarcity and Choice quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Other things held constant, what does scarcity imply? Scarcity implies choices must be made among competing uses.

What is the opportunity cost of product B? It is the value of the next best alternative forgone to produce product B.

Which of the following is true about scarcity? Scarcity is a universal condition affecting all societies.

Which of the following is not scarce according to the economic definition? Air (in most situations).

What does it mean to say that a resource is scarce? It means the resource is limited and cannot satisfy all wants.

Which of the following statements about scarcity is true? Scarcity requires people to make choices.