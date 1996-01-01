Scarcity and Choice quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What scarcity-related choice must the owner of this calendar make? How to allocate limited time among competing activities.

Which situation best describes an opportunity cost? Choosing to spend money on a movie instead of saving it.

Which of the following are trade-offs faced by a family deciding whether to buy a new car? Giving up savings, postponing other purchases, or reducing spending on vacations.

How does opportunity cost vary? It varies depending on the value of the next best alternative.

Which of the following forces us to make choices? Scarcity.

Which of the following is the crucial problem of economics? Scarcity.