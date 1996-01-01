Scarcity and Choice quiz #3 Flashcards
Scarcity and Choice quiz #3
What scarcity-related choice must the owner of this calendar make?
How to allocate limited time among competing activities.Which situation best describes an opportunity cost?
Choosing to spend money on a movie instead of saving it.Which of the following are trade-offs faced by a family deciding whether to buy a new car?
Giving up savings, postponing other purchases, or reducing spending on vacations.How does opportunity cost vary?
It varies depending on the value of the next best alternative.Which of the following forces us to make choices?
Scarcity.Which of the following is the crucial problem of economics?
Scarcity.How does scarcity affect consumers and producers?
It forces both to make choices about resource allocation.Who makes trade-offs?
Everyone—individuals, businesses, and governments.What are elements of choice architecture? (Choose every correct answer.)
Options available, information provided, and the way choices are presented.Why does every decision involve a trade-off?
Because choosing one option means giving up another due to limited resources.Which best explains why not all goals in economics can be met?
Limited resources prevent all goals from being achieved.What is a person reducing if they start taking public transportation and riding a bicycle?
Their opportunity cost of spending money on car expenses.Why does every society face difficult choices in deciding what to produce?
Because resources are limited and not all wants can be satisfied.When are out-of-pocket costs also opportunity costs?
When spending money means giving up the next best alternative use for it.Why should you always consider the opportunity cost when making a significant purchase?
To ensure you are making the best use of your limited resources.Which of the following has the largest impact on opportunity cost?
The value of the next best alternative.Money encourages specialization by decreasing the need for what?
Bartering.What is one disadvantage of bartering over using currency to purchase goods?
Bartering requires a double coincidence of wants, making exchanges less efficient.Which of the following is not scarce according to the economic definition?
Air (in most cases).Which of the following best describes scarcity?
Scarcity is the gap between limited resources and unlimited wants.Why would a nation choose not to produce everything its citizens want?
Because resources are limited and choices must be made.One of the three economic questions deals with deciding what?
What to produce.A resource has value, and people are willing to pay for it most likely because the resource is what?
Scarce.A limited amount of goods available means that excess is occurring. True or false?
False; it means scarcity is occurring.Assessing opportunity cost involves what?
Comparing the value of alternatives given up.The aspects of a specific location that make people want to move away are called what?
Push factors (in economics, these relate to opportunity cost of staying).When studying finance or economics, the cost of a decision is also known as a(n) what?
Opportunity cost.A basic concept in economics is that all resources are scarce, allocated, valuable, or renewable?
Scarce.Gomer decides to spend an hour playing basketball rather than studying. His opportunity cost is what?
The value of the studying he gave up.Opportunity cost occurs because of a producer’s need to do what?
Make choices among limited resources.Opportunity cost means that something needs to be replenished, given up, ignored, or paid for?
Given up.When you must give something up in order to get something else, it is called what?
A trade-off.Because cost of living varies, it is important to consider what when conducting a job search?
Opportunity cost and trade-offs.Most resources are nonrenewable, and wants and needs are unlimited. This is an example of what?
Scarcity.For every decision you make, there is a trade-off. True or false?
True.______ economic resources means limited goods and services.
Scarce.Your opportunity cost of going to a movie is what?
The value of the next best alternative you gave up, such as studying or working.In a market system, the allocation of scarce goods involves the consideration of what?
Opportunity costs and trade-offs.