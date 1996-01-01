Scarcity and Choice quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

An opportunity cost can make decision making difficult because what? It requires evaluating what is given up with each choice.

Because of differences in opportunity costs, individuals and businesses do what? Specialize in activities where they have lower opportunity costs.

A _____ is a choice made from available alternatives. Decision.

Scarcity exists because of what? Limited resources and unlimited wants.

Opportunity cost is best defined as what? The value of the next best alternative forgone.

________ is the study of how individuals and societies make choices under the condition of scarcity. Economics.