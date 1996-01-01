Scarcity and Choice quiz #5 Flashcards
Scarcity and Choice quiz #5
Opportunity cost refers to what?
The value of the next best alternative forgone.Fundamentally, economics deals with what?
Scarcity and choice.The basic purpose of the other-things-equal assumption is to what?
Isolate the effect of one variable by holding others constant.Opportunity costs can be viewed in terms of what?
Time, money, or resources forgone.A trade-off between responsiveness and costs is referred to as what?
A trade-off.The opportunity cost of an action is what?
The value of the next best alternative forgone.Which of the following scenarios involves no opportunity cost?
A choice where no alternatives are given up (rare in economics).The potential benefit given up when selecting one alternative over another is a(n) ______ cost.
Opportunity cost.The opportunity cost of producing a good or a service can be found by what?
Identifying the value of the next best alternative use of resources.The limited nature of society's resources is called what?
Scarcity.In a world of scarcity, ________.
Choices must be made and not all wants can be satisfied.