Scarcity and Choice quiz #5 Flashcards

Scarcity and Choice quiz #5
  • Opportunity cost refers to what?
    The value of the next best alternative forgone.
  • Fundamentally, economics deals with what?
    Scarcity and choice.
  • The basic purpose of the other-things-equal assumption is to what?
    Isolate the effect of one variable by holding others constant.
  • Opportunity costs can be viewed in terms of what?
    Time, money, or resources forgone.
  • A trade-off between responsiveness and costs is referred to as what?
    A trade-off.
  • Which of the following scenarios involves no opportunity cost?
    A choice where no alternatives are given up (rare in economics).
  • The potential benefit given up when selecting one alternative over another is a(n) ______ cost.
    Opportunity cost.
  • The opportunity cost of producing a good or a service can be found by what?
    Identifying the value of the next best alternative use of resources.
  • The limited nature of society's resources is called what?
    Scarcity.
  • In a world of scarcity, ________.
    Choices must be made and not all wants can be satisfied.