Scarcity and Choice quiz #5 Flashcards

Opportunity cost refers to what? The value of the next best alternative forgone.

Fundamentally, economics deals with what? Scarcity and choice.

The basic purpose of the other-things-equal assumption is to what? Isolate the effect of one variable by holding others constant.

Opportunity costs can be viewed in terms of what? Time, money, or resources forgone.

A trade-off between responsiveness and costs is referred to as what? A trade-off.

