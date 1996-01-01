Shifts in the Demand Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 37 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following shifts the demand for pizza to the right? An increase in consumer income (if pizza is a normal good), a rise in the price of a substitute (like burgers), increased consumer preference for pizza, positive expectations about future pizza prices, or an increase in the number of consumers.

Which of the following would shift the demand curve for gasoline to the right? A rise in consumer income (if gasoline is a normal good), an increase in the price of a substitute (like electric vehicle charging), positive consumer expectations about future gasoline prices, or an increase in the number of drivers.

Which of the following could have caused the shift in demand illustrated below? A shift in demand could be caused by higher consumer income (for normal goods), increased consumer preference, a rise in the price of a substitute, positive expectations about future prices, or an increase in the number of consumers.

When considering factors that shift demand curves, what are the main determinants? The main determinants are consumer income, prices of related goods (substitutes and complements), consumer preferences, expectations about future prices, and the number of consumers.

Which of the following would cause a shift in the demand curve from point A to point B? A change in a non-price determinant such as consumer income, preferences, expectations, or the number of consumers would shift the demand curve from point A to point B.

Which of the following could be expected to cause a shift in the demand curve for men’s jeans? An increase in consumer income (if jeans are a normal good), a rise in the price of a substitute (like khakis), increased preference for jeans, positive expectations about future prices, or more consumers in the market.