Shifts in the Demand Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following shifts the demand for pizza to the right?
An increase in consumer income (if pizza is a normal good), a rise in the price of a substitute (like burgers), increased consumer preference for pizza, positive expectations about future pizza prices, or an increase in the number of consumers.
Which of the following would shift the demand curve for gasoline to the right?
A rise in consumer income (if gasoline is a normal good), an increase in the price of a substitute (like electric vehicle charging), positive consumer expectations about future gasoline prices, or an increase in the number of drivers.
Which of the following could have caused the shift in demand illustrated below?
A shift in demand could be caused by higher consumer income (for normal goods), increased consumer preference, a rise in the price of a substitute, positive expectations about future prices, or an increase in the number of consumers.
When considering factors that shift demand curves, what are the main determinants?
The main determinants are consumer income, prices of related goods (substitutes and complements), consumer preferences, expectations about future prices, and the number of consumers.
Which of the following would cause a shift in the demand curve from point A to point B?
A change in a non-price determinant such as consumer income, preferences, expectations, or the number of consumers would shift the demand curve from point A to point B.
Which of the following could be expected to cause a shift in the demand curve for men’s jeans?
An increase in consumer income (if jeans are a normal good), a rise in the price of a substitute (like khakis), increased preference for jeans, positive expectations about future prices, or more consumers in the market.
Refer to Figure 26-2. Which of the following events would shift the demand curve from D1 to D2?
An increase in consumer income (for normal goods), a rise in the price of a substitute, increased consumer preference, positive expectations about future prices, or an increase in the number of consumers would shift the demand curve from D1 to D2.
Which of the following would cause a rightward shift in the demand for Mexican pesos?
An increase in the number of people traveling to Mexico, higher consumer income among those needing pesos, or positive expectations about the future value of the peso.
Which of the following illustrates a change in quantity demanded?
A change in the price of the product itself causes a movement along the demand curve, illustrating a change in quantity demanded.
Which of the following events shifts aggregate demand rightward?
An increase in consumer income, higher government spending, positive consumer expectations, or an increase in the number of consumers can shift aggregate demand rightward.
What can cause the market demand curve for guacamole to shift leftward (a decrease in demand)?
A decrease in consumer income (if guacamole is a normal good), a fall in consumer preference, a decrease in the number of consumers, or a rise in the price of a complementary good (like tortilla chips).
What combination would most likely cause a shift from AD1 to AD3?
A combination of increased consumer income, higher consumer preference, positive expectations, and more consumers would likely cause a shift from AD1 to AD3.
Which of the following would not shift the demand for good A?
A change in the price of good A itself would not shift the demand curve; it only changes the quantity demanded.
Which of the following will shift the demand curve for a good?
Changes in consumer income, prices of related goods, consumer preferences, expectations about future prices, or the number of consumers will shift the demand curve.
Which of the following would not shift the demand curve for MP3 players?
A change in the price of MP3 players themselves would not shift the demand curve; it only affects quantity demanded.
Which of the following will cause the demand curve for good X to shift to the right?
An increase in consumer income (if X is a normal good), a rise in the price of a substitute, increased consumer preference, positive expectations, or more consumers.
Which of the following shifts the demand for watches to the right?
An increase in consumer income (if watches are a normal good), a rise in the price of a substitute (like smartwatches), increased preference for watches, positive expectations, or more consumers.
Which events could cause the change in demand shown on this graph?
Events such as higher consumer income, increased consumer preference, a rise in the price of a substitute, positive expectations, or more consumers could cause a shift in demand.
Which of the following would cause a shift in the demand curve from point A to point B?
A change in a non-price determinant like consumer income, preferences, expectations, or the number of consumers would cause a shift from point A to point B.
A change in which variable will change the market demand for a product?
A change in consumer income, prices of related goods, consumer preferences, expectations, or the number of consumers will change market demand.
If consumers’ incomes rise, the demand curve will shift -
To the right for normal goods and to the left for inferior goods.
Which of the following would cause a shift in the demand curve from point A to point B?
A change in a non-price determinant such as consumer income, preferences, expectations, or the number of consumers.
An increase in income of consumers: movement along or shift?
An increase in income causes a shift in the demand curve, not a movement along it.
A rightward shift of a demand curve is called a(n):
Increase in demand.
A change in demand is illustrated by the curve shifting.
True. A change in demand is shown by the demand curve shifting right or left.
A change in all of the following variables will change the market demand for a product except:
A change in the price of the product itself will not change market demand, only quantity demanded.
On a graph, when demand decreases, the demand curve shifts to the left.
True. A decrease in demand is shown by a leftward shift of the demand curve.
If a consumer demand for a product shifts to the right as the base of users grows,
The increase in the number of consumers causes the demand curve to shift to the right.
Other things equal, which of the following might shift the demand curve for gasoline to the left?
A decrease in consumer income (if gasoline is a normal good), a fall in consumer preference, fewer consumers, or a rise in the price of a complementary good (like cars).
Which of the following shifts the money demand curve to the right?
An increase in income, higher expected future prices, or more consumers can shift the money demand curve to the right.
When considering factors that shift demand curves, which of the following will increase demand?
Higher consumer income (for normal goods), increased consumer preference, a rise in the price of a substitute, positive expectations, or more consumers.
If there is a change in a nonprice determinant of demand for a good:
The demand curve will shift, indicating a change in demand.
The effect occurs when the demand for a product increases because more people are using the product.
An increase in the number of consumers causes the demand curve to shift to the right.
A decrease in demand is represented by a
Leftward shift of the demand curve.
The aggregate demand curve will shift to the left when there is a reduction in government purchases.
True. A reduction in government purchases decreases aggregate demand, shifting the curve to the left.
A change in consumer expectations on the price of a good will:
Shift the demand curve; if consumers expect higher future prices, current demand increases.
When a nonprice determinant of demand changes, a change in:
Demand occurs, shown by a shift of the demand curve.