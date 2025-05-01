Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What causes a shift in the demand curve? A shift in the demand curve is caused by changes in non-price determinants such as consumer income, prices of related goods, consumer preferences, expectations about future prices, and the number of consumers.

How do consumer expectations affect demand? Consumer expectations about future prices or income can increase current demand if they expect higher prices or income in the future, or decrease current demand if they expect lower prices or income.

How do consumer expectations affect the demand for a product? If consumers expect the price of a product to increase in the future, they are likely to buy more now, increasing current demand.

What is a likely reason for an increase in demand for a product? An increase in consumer income (for normal goods), a rise in the price of a substitute, increased consumer preference, positive expectations about future prices, or an increase in the number of consumers can all increase demand.

How can you tell if the market demand for a product has increased? Market demand has increased if, at every price, a greater quantity is demanded than before, indicating a rightward shift of the demand curve.

Which of the following is a determinant of demand? Determinants of demand include consumer income, prices of related goods, consumer preferences, consumer expectations, and the number of consumers.