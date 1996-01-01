Shifts in the Supply Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following will NOT shift a supply curve? A change in the price of the product itself will not shift the supply curve; it only changes the quantity supplied.

Which factor does NOT shift the supply curve? A change in the product's own price does not shift the supply curve.

Which of the following will shift the supply curve for apples to the right? A decrease in the cost of inputs used to grow apples, such as fertilizer, will shift the supply curve to the right.

Refer to the accompanying graph. Which event would cause the supply curve to shift to the right? An improvement in technology that makes production more efficient would shift the supply curve to the right.

Which of the following would shift the supply of Green Bay Packers football jerseys to the left? An increase in the cost of materials used to make the jerseys would shift the supply curve to the left.

Which is most likely to shift the supply curve for pet grooming services leftward? An increase in wages for pet groomers would shift the supply curve for pet grooming services to the left.