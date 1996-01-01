Sources of Comparative Advantage quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are three sources of comparative advantage? Three sources of comparative advantage are climate, differences in domestic factors of production (such as natural resources, labor, and capital), and differences in technology.

Which of the following is a source of comparative advantage: climate, technology, or external economies? All three—climate, technology, and external economies—are sources of comparative advantage.

How does climate contribute to a country's comparative advantage in agriculture? Climate determines which crops grow best in a region, giving countries like Costa Rica an advantage in bananas and the UK in strawberries.

Why does Canada have a comparative advantage in lumber production compared to Iraq? Canada's abundant forests provide the necessary natural resources for lumber production, while Iraq has few forests.

How do differences in labor between the US and China affect their comparative advantages? China's large population of unskilled workers favors mass production of simple goods, while the US's specialized labor supports innovation and creative industries.

In what way does Japan use technology to gain a comparative advantage? Japan excels at optimizing existing production processes, making products cheaper and more efficient.