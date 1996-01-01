Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following factors will cause an increase in the supply of labor in a perfectly competitive market?
An increase in the supply of labor can be caused by higher wages, as individuals are more willing to work when potential earnings rise. Other factors include a decrease in the reservation wage, population growth, or changes that make work more attractive compared to leisure.
Which of the following factors will result in a decrease in the supply of labor in a perfectly competitive market?
A decrease in the supply of labor can result from lower wages, an increase in the reservation wage, or when the income effect outweighs the substitution effect at very high wage levels, causing individuals to value leisure more and supply less labor.
What is meant by 'leisure' in the context of labor supply decisions?
Leisure refers to any time not spent working, including activities like relaxing, exercising, or spending time with family.
How does the reservation wage affect an individual's decision to supply labor?
An individual will only supply labor if the offered wage meets or exceeds their reservation wage, which is the minimum they are willing to accept to give up leisure.
Why does the market supply curve for labor typically slope upward?
The market supply curve slopes upward because higher wages incentivize more individuals to work, increasing the quantity of labor supplied.
What happens to the opportunity cost of leisure as wages increase?
As wages increase, the opportunity cost of leisure rises because individuals forgo higher earnings when choosing leisure over work.
How does the substitution effect influence labor supply when wages rise?
The substitution effect encourages individuals to work more hours as higher wages make leisure more costly in terms of forgone income.
What is the income effect in the context of labor supply, and how does it impact work decisions?
The income effect occurs when higher wages increase purchasing power, leading individuals to desire more leisure and potentially work fewer hours.
Under what condition does the individual labor supply curve bend backward?
The labor supply curve bends backward when the income effect outweighs the substitution effect, causing individuals to value leisure more and reduce labor supply at high wage levels.
Why might someone choose to work less even as their wage continues to increase?
At very high wages, individuals may feel they earn enough and prefer to spend more time on leisure, reducing the amount of labor they supply.