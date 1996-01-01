Tariffs on Imports quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of a tariff? A government imposes a $2 tax on every imported pair of shoes.

Why does the federal government impose tariffs? To generate tax revenue and to protect domestic industries from foreign competition.

What happens if a country lowers tariffs? Lowering tariffs reduces the price of imports, increases imports, and benefits consumers through lower prices.

What is a protective tariff? A protective tariff is a tax on imports designed to help domestic industries compete against lower-priced foreign goods.

Which type of trade barrier is a tax on imported goods? A tariff is a trade barrier that is a tax on imported goods.

Which of the following is true of tariffs? Tariffs increase the price of imported goods and reduce the quantity of imports.