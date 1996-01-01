Tax Efficiency quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does the rate of a proportional tax change as income increases? In a proportional tax system, the tax rate remains constant as income increases; everyone pays the same percentage of their income in taxes regardless of how much they earn.

In what kind of tax system does the average tax rate rise as GDP (or income) increases? The average tax rate rises with income in a progressive tax system, where higher income levels are taxed at higher rates.

If tax rates are decreasing as income increases, what type of tax system is this? If tax rates decrease as income increases, this is a regressive tax system, where higher-income individuals pay a lower percentage of their income in taxes compared to lower-income individuals.

What is deadweight loss in the context of tax efficiency? Deadweight loss refers to the reduction in trade and economic activity caused by taxes, which prevent some mutually beneficial transactions from occurring.

How does administrative burden affect the efficiency of a tax system? Administrative burden uses up resources for tax compliance and enforcement, making the tax system less efficient due to wasted time and money.

What is the formula for calculating the average tax rate? The average tax rate is calculated by dividing the total taxes paid by the total income earned.