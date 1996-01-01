The Demand Curve quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The total amount of a product available in a market at a given price is called the This is called supply.

The demand curve for a typical good has a(n): The demand curve for a typical good has a negative (downward) slope.

The amount of goods and services consumers want is called the count. demand. number. supply. The amount consumers want is called demand.

The concept of demand is best described as Demand is the relationship between price and quantity consumers are willing and able to buy.

The vertical axis of a demand curve shows The vertical axis shows price.

In economics, the concept of demand is defined as the desire to own something Demand is defined as the willingness and ability to buy a good at various prices.