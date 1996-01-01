The Demand Curve quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Demand Curve quiz #4
  • The table shows information on the conditions of demand and supply for designer purses
    The table provides data on price, quantity demanded, and quantity supplied for designer purses.
  • A demand schedule is a table that shows the relationship between
    A demand schedule shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.
  • The following graph shows the demand for a good.
    The graph illustrates the inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded for the good.
  • A demand curve is graphed by plotting:
    A demand curve is graphed by plotting price and quantity demanded pairs.
  • The table displays price and quantity
    The table shows the demand schedule, listing quantity demanded at each price.
  • Consider the market for gasoline. Buyers
    Buyers in the gasoline market respond to price changes according to the law of demand.
  • The demand for a perfectly competitive firm's product is a horizontal line originating at the market
    In perfect competition, the firm's demand curve is a horizontal line at the market price.
  • When quantity demanded decreases in response to a change in price
    This is movement along the demand curve, consistent with the law of demand.
  • A demand curve shows the relationship between price and _________________ on a graph.
    A demand curve shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.
  • Change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market
    Change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market demand.
  • The table contains the supply and demand schedule for bluefin tuna
    The table lists quantity supplied and quantity demanded at various prices for bluefin tuna.
  • The demand curve focuses entirely on the:
    The demand curve focuses on the relationship between price and quantity demanded.
  • According to a typical demand curve, the higher the price,
    The higher the price, the lower the quantity demanded.
  • The demand for a perfectly competitive firm's product is a horizontal line originating at the:
    It originates at the market price.
  • Market demand is determined by
    Market demand is determined by summing all individual demands at each price.
  • A demand curve shows how changes in
    A demand curve shows how changes in price affect quantity demanded.
  • Most demand curves are relatively elastic in the upper-left portion because the original price
    The original price is high and quantity is low, so a small price change leads to a large change in quantity demanded.
  • Consider the market demand curve for the Samsung Galaxy smartphone
    The market demand curve shows the total quantity demanded at each price for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
  • An increase in the demand for music downloads indicates that more music downloads are
    More music downloads are purchased at every price.
  • Graphically the market demand curve is
    The market demand curve is the horizontal sum of all individual demand curves.
  • A downward-sloping demand curve illustrates
    It illustrates the inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded.
  • If the demand curve is perfectly elastic, then an increase in supply will:
    An increase in supply will not change the price, only the quantity sold.
  • If the price of a good rises, this will cause:
    A rise in price will cause quantity demanded to decrease.
  • An increase in the number of consumers in the market for chocolate would
    An increase in the number of consumers would shift the demand curve to the right.
  • The demand curve perceived by a perfectly competitive firm
    The demand curve is perfectly elastic (horizontal) at the market price.
  • Suppose that your demand schedule for pizza is as follows:
    Your demand schedule lists the quantity of pizza you would buy at various prices.
  • A demand curve shows the
    A demand curve shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.