The Demand Curve quiz #4 Flashcards

The table shows information on the conditions of demand and supply for designer purses
The table provides data on price, quantity demanded, and quantity supplied for designer purses.A demand schedule is a table that shows the relationship between
A demand schedule shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.The following graph shows the demand for a good.
The graph illustrates the inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded for the good.A demand curve is graphed by plotting:
A demand curve is graphed by plotting price and quantity demanded pairs.The table displays price and quantity
The table shows the demand schedule, listing quantity demanded at each price.Consider the market for gasoline. Buyers
Buyers in the gasoline market respond to price changes according to the law of demand.The demand for a perfectly competitive firm's product is a horizontal line originating at the market
In perfect competition, the firm's demand curve is a horizontal line at the market price.When quantity demanded decreases in response to a change in price
This is movement along the demand curve, consistent with the law of demand.A demand curve shows the relationship between price and _________________ on a graph.
A demand curve shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.Change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market
Change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market demand.The table contains the supply and demand schedule for bluefin tuna
The table lists quantity supplied and quantity demanded at various prices for bluefin tuna.The demand curve focuses entirely on the:
The demand curve focuses on the relationship between price and quantity demanded.According to a typical demand curve, the higher the price,
The higher the price, the lower the quantity demanded.The demand for a perfectly competitive firm's product is a horizontal line originating at the:
It originates at the market price.Market demand is determined by
Market demand is determined by summing all individual demands at each price.A demand curve shows how changes in
A demand curve shows how changes in price affect quantity demanded.Most demand curves are relatively elastic in the upper-left portion because the original price
The original price is high and quantity is low, so a small price change leads to a large change in quantity demanded.Consider the market demand curve for the Samsung Galaxy smartphone
The market demand curve shows the total quantity demanded at each price for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.An increase in the demand for music downloads indicates that more music downloads are
More music downloads are purchased at every price.Graphically the market demand curve is
The market demand curve is the horizontal sum of all individual demand curves.A downward-sloping demand curve illustrates
It illustrates the inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded.If the demand curve is perfectly elastic, then an increase in supply will:
An increase in supply will not change the price, only the quantity sold.If the price of a good rises, this will cause:
A rise in price will cause quantity demanded to decrease.An increase in the number of consumers in the market for chocolate would
An increase in the number of consumers would shift the demand curve to the right.The demand curve perceived by a perfectly competitive firm
The demand curve is perfectly elastic (horizontal) at the market price.Suppose that your demand schedule for pizza is as follows:
Your demand schedule lists the quantity of pizza you would buy at various prices.A demand curve shows the
A demand curve shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.