What is meant by 'demand' in economics? Demand refers to the entire relationship between prices and the quantities of a good that consumers are willing and able to purchase.

What two factors are necessary for demand to exist? The two factors necessary for demand are willingness to buy and ability to pay for the good.

What does the vertical axis of a demand curve show? The vertical axis of a demand curve shows the price of the good.

For what do consumers create demand? Consumers create demand for goods and services in the market.

How is consumer demand defined? Consumer demand is the quantity of a good or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices.

What determines the demand for a good or service? The demand for a good or service is determined by the price of the good and the willingness and ability of consumers to purchase it.