The Supply Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Why is the supply curve upward-sloping? The supply curve is upward-sloping because, according to the law of supply, as the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied also increases. This reflects a direct relationship between price and quantity supplied.

Which of the following explains why the supply curve is upward sloping? The supply curve is upward sloping because higher prices incentivize producers to supply more of a good, as they can earn greater revenue.

Which of the following would shift the supply curve for guitars? Factors such as changes in production costs, technology, number of sellers, or input prices can shift the supply curve for guitars.

Which of the following is true about the supply curve? The supply curve shows the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied, and it typically slopes upward.

Why does a supply curve slope upward? A supply curve slopes upward because as the price increases, producers are willing to supply more of the good.

How is a supply curve plotted? A supply curve is plotted with price on the vertical (y) axis and quantity supplied on the horizontal (x) axis.