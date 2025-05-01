Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

What does the supply curve show? The supply curve shows the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied by sellers.

What does the supply curve represent? The supply curve represents how much of a good sellers are willing to supply at various prices.

What information does a supply schedule provide? A supply schedule provides information about the quantities of a good that will be supplied at different prices.

What is the law of supply? The law of supply states that as the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied increases, and as the price decreases, the quantity supplied decreases.

What is a supply curve? A supply curve is a graphical representation of the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied.

What does a market supply schedule show? A market supply schedule shows the quantities of a good that all suppliers in the market are willing to sell at various prices.