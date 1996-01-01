The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz #1 Flashcards
The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz #1
Which of the following is the best example of a tragedy of the commons?
Overfishing in the ocean, where no one owns the fish and everyone can catch as many as they want, leading to depletion of the fish population.Which of the following scenarios best explains the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
A group of shepherds all graze their sheep on a shared pasture, eventually overusing and destroying the grass, harming everyone.Which of the following exemplifies the free-rider problem for interest groups?
People benefit from the actions of an interest group without contributing to its funding or efforts.Which of the following best illustrates the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
Multiple individuals use a public resource, such as a communal grazing field, until it is depleted.Which of the following is the best illustration of the tragedy of the commons?
A public park becomes littered and damaged because everyone uses it but no one takes responsibility for its upkeep.Which of the following is the best example of the tragedy of the commons?
Unregulated access to a fishery leads to overfishing and depletion of fish stocks.Which of the following best describes the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
It occurs when individuals overuse a shared resource, leading to its depletion and harm to all users.A free rider is which of the following?
A person who benefits from a good or service without paying for it.What is the free rider problem?
It is when people benefit from a public good without contributing to its cost, leading to under-provision of the good.Which of the following best represents the free rider problem?
Watching a public fireworks show without paying, even though you benefit from it.Which of the following is an example of the tragedy of the commons?
Villagers overgrazing a shared pasture until the grass is gone.Which of the following are elements of the free-rider problem associated with a public good?
Non-excludability and non-rivalry, which allow people to benefit without paying.Which of the following is an example of a common-pool good?
Fish in the ocean, which are rival but non-excludable.Which scenario is the best example of the tragedy of the commons?
A lake open to all for fishing becomes depleted because everyone fishes as much as they can.Which of the following are public goods and which are not?
Public goods are non-rival and non-excludable, such as national defense or a fireworks show; private goods are rival and excludable, like a sandwich.Which of these situations would give rise to the free-rider problem?
A neighborhood wants to fund street lighting, but some residents refuse to pay, knowing they will benefit regardless.Which of the following explains why free-riding can result in a market failure?
Because individuals do not pay for the public good, it is underprovided or not provided at all by the market.Which of the following might help to solve a free-rider problem?
Government intervention, such as taxation to fund the public good.Which type of group typically has a problem with free riders?
Groups providing public goods, such as community organizations or interest groups.Which of the following represents a tragedy of the commons?
A shared resource, like a public forest, is overused and eventually destroyed because no one is responsible for its preservation.Which of the following is the best example of a tragedy of the commons? responses
Unrestricted grazing on common land leads to overuse and destruction of the pasture.Which of the following scenarios best explains the concept of the tragedy of the commons
A group of fishermen all catch as many fish as possible from a shared lake, eventually depleting the fish population.One example of the tragedy of the commons occurs when trees
Are cut down from a public forest by many individuals, leading to deforestation.Which of the following best illustrates the tragedy of the commons?
A public beach becomes polluted because everyone uses it but no one maintains it.A common property good, like the fish in an ocean, are both nonrival and non-excludable.
False. Common property goods are rival (one person's use reduces availability for others) and non-excludable (difficult to prevent access).Which of the following is the biggest drawback associated with the free rider problem?
Public goods may be underprovided or not provided at all in private markets.Because of the free-rider problem,
Public goods are often supplied by the government rather than private markets.The tragedy of the commons results when a good is
Rival and non-excludable, leading to overuse and depletion.Which scenario is the best example of the tragedy of the commons
A community well is overused by all residents until it runs dry.