The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is the best example of a tragedy of the commons? Overfishing in the ocean, where no one owns the fish and everyone can catch as many as they want, leading to depletion of the fish population.

Which of the following scenarios best explains the concept of the tragedy of the commons? A group of shepherds all graze their sheep on a shared pasture, eventually overusing and destroying the grass, harming everyone.

Which of the following exemplifies the free-rider problem for interest groups? People benefit from the actions of an interest group without contributing to its funding or efforts.

Which of the following best illustrates the concept of the tragedy of the commons? Multiple individuals use a public resource, such as a communal grazing field, until it is depleted.

Which of the following is the best illustration of the tragedy of the commons? A public park becomes littered and damaged because everyone uses it but no one takes responsibility for its upkeep.

Which of the following is the best example of the tragedy of the commons? Unregulated access to a fishery leads to overfishing and depletion of fish stocks.