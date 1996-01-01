Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz #1 Flashcards

The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • Which of the following is the best example of a tragedy of the commons?
    Overfishing in the ocean, where no one owns the fish and everyone can catch as many as they want, leading to depletion of the fish population.
  • Which of the following scenarios best explains the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
    A group of shepherds all graze their sheep on a shared pasture, eventually overusing and destroying the grass, harming everyone.
  • Which of the following exemplifies the free-rider problem for interest groups?
    People benefit from the actions of an interest group without contributing to its funding or efforts.
  • Which of the following best illustrates the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
    Multiple individuals use a public resource, such as a communal grazing field, until it is depleted.
  • Which of the following is the best illustration of the tragedy of the commons?
    A public park becomes littered and damaged because everyone uses it but no one takes responsibility for its upkeep.
  • Which of the following is the best example of the tragedy of the commons?
    Unregulated access to a fishery leads to overfishing and depletion of fish stocks.
  • Which of the following best describes the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
    It occurs when individuals overuse a shared resource, leading to its depletion and harm to all users.
  • A free rider is which of the following?
    A person who benefits from a good or service without paying for it.
  • What is the free rider problem?
    It is when people benefit from a public good without contributing to its cost, leading to under-provision of the good.
  • Which of the following best represents the free rider problem?
    Watching a public fireworks show without paying, even though you benefit from it.
  • Which of the following is an example of the tragedy of the commons?
    Villagers overgrazing a shared pasture until the grass is gone.
  • Which of the following are elements of the free-rider problem associated with a public good?
    Non-excludability and non-rivalry, which allow people to benefit without paying.
  • Which of the following is an example of a common-pool good?
    Fish in the ocean, which are rival but non-excludable.
  • Which scenario is the best example of the tragedy of the commons?
    A lake open to all for fishing becomes depleted because everyone fishes as much as they can.
  • Which of the following are public goods and which are not?
    Public goods are non-rival and non-excludable, such as national defense or a fireworks show; private goods are rival and excludable, like a sandwich.
  • Which of these situations would give rise to the free-rider problem?
    A neighborhood wants to fund street lighting, but some residents refuse to pay, knowing they will benefit regardless.
  • Which of the following explains why free-riding can result in a market failure?
    Because individuals do not pay for the public good, it is underprovided or not provided at all by the market.
  • Which of the following might help to solve a free-rider problem?
    Government intervention, such as taxation to fund the public good.
  • Which type of group typically has a problem with free riders?
    Groups providing public goods, such as community organizations or interest groups.
  • Which of the following represents a tragedy of the commons?
    A shared resource, like a public forest, is overused and eventually destroyed because no one is responsible for its preservation.
  • Which of the following is the best example of a tragedy of the commons? responses
    Unrestricted grazing on common land leads to overuse and destruction of the pasture.
  • Which of the following scenarios best explains the concept of the tragedy of the commons
    A group of fishermen all catch as many fish as possible from a shared lake, eventually depleting the fish population.
  • One example of the tragedy of the commons occurs when trees
    Are cut down from a public forest by many individuals, leading to deforestation.
  • Which of the following best illustrates the tragedy of the commons?
    A public beach becomes polluted because everyone uses it but no one maintains it.
  • A common property good, like the fish in an ocean, are both nonrival and non-excludable.
    False. Common property goods are rival (one person's use reduces availability for others) and non-excludable (difficult to prevent access).
  • Which of the following is the biggest drawback associated with the free rider problem?
    Public goods may be underprovided or not provided at all in private markets.
  • Because of the free-rider problem,
    Public goods are often supplied by the government rather than private markets.
  • The tragedy of the commons results when a good is
    Rival and non-excludable, leading to overuse and depletion.
  • Which scenario is the best example of the tragedy of the commons
    A community well is overused by all residents until it runs dry.