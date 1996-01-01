The Laffer Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements regarding the Laffer Curve is the most plausible? The most plausible statement is that increasing tax rates beyond a certain point can decrease tax revenue, because higher taxes reduce the quantity exchanged, leading to less overall revenue for the government.

Which of the following scenarios is consistent with the Laffer Curve? A scenario where raising the tax rate from a medium to a high level causes tax revenue to decrease, because the higher tax discourages transactions and reduces the quantity exchanged, is consistent with the Laffer Curve.

How does increasing the size of a tax affect the quantity exchanged in a market? As the size of a tax increases, the quantity exchanged in the market decreases because higher taxes raise costs for buyers and lower returns for sellers.

What does the area of the box between the demand and supply curves represent when a tax is imposed? The area of the box represents the total tax revenue collected by the government, calculated as the tax per unit times the quantity exchanged.

Why does a very large tax not necessarily result in much higher tax revenue compared to a small tax? A very large tax greatly reduces the quantity exchanged, so even though the tax per unit is high, the overall tax revenue does not increase much because fewer transactions occur.

On the Laffer Curve graph, what is shown on the x-axis and y-axis? The x-axis shows the size of the tax, while the y-axis shows the amount of tax revenue received by the government.