The Production Function and Diminishing Returns quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the law of diminishing returns, and how does it affect production as more workers are added? The law of diminishing returns states that as more variable inputs (like workers) are added to a fixed input (such as ovens), the marginal product of each additional worker eventually decreases. This means each new worker adds less to total output than the previous one, due to limited fixed resources.

At what point (number of workers) does diminishing marginal product begin in the pizza shop example? Diminishing marginal product begins after the third worker is hired. The marginal product increases up to the third worker, but adding the fourth worker results in a smaller increase in output, indicating diminishing returns.

Given the production function q = 12lk, what do the variables l and k represent? In the production function q = 12lk, 'l' represents the quantity of labor (workers) and 'k' represents the quantity of capital (such as ovens). The function shows how output depends on the amount of labor and capital used.

Why does the production function represent short-run production? The production function represents short-run production because at least one input (capital, like ovens) is fixed, while other inputs (labor) can be varied. In the short run, firms cannot adjust all inputs freely.

Which of the following would be a likely mathematical expression for total variable cost in the pizza shop example? A likely mathematical expression for total variable cost is: Variable Cost = Wage × Number of Workers (VC = w × L), where w is the wage per worker and L is the number of workers hired.

How is the marginal product of labor (MPL) calculated in the pizza shop example? MPL is calculated by subtracting the previous total output from the new total output after adding one more worker. For example, if output increases from 80 to 150 pizzas when a third worker is hired, the MPL is 70 pizzas.