People Are Rational quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a rational economic decision? A rational economic decision is one where individuals or firms try to do their best with the resources they have, aiming to optimize outcomes and avoid making themselves worse off.

Which of the following is an assumption made by rational choice theory? Rational choice theory assumes that people try to do their best with what they have and do not intentionally make themselves worse off.

Which assumption below best reflects a basic understanding economists have about the world? Economists assume that people are rational, meaning they attempt to optimize their outcomes with available resources.

Which of the following scenarios depicts a seller who is following the rational rule for sellers? A seller who tries to maximize output and minimize waste with the resources available is following the rational rule for sellers.

Which of these scenarios depicts a rational buyer? A rational buyer makes purchasing decisions that aim to maximize their benefit without intentionally making themselves worse off.

Why should you be aware of whether you are a saver or a spender? Being aware helps you make rational decisions about resource allocation, aiming to optimize your financial outcomes.