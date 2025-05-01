Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
7 of 0
Problem 7Multiple Choice

After spending the afternoon in a grassy field, Samantha discovered and took out a tick from her lower leg. She is now more likely to develop each of the following infections EXCEPT