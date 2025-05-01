Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

Select the best pair of reasons that support public vaccination programs against lethal infectious diseases.