Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
1 of 0
Problem 1Multiple Choice

You wake up with a sudden, intense headache, sensitivity to light, and vomiting. When you try to touch your chin to your chest, your neck is extremely stiff and painful. Your friend notices you are very warm to the touch and look unwell. Which of the following statements is TRUE?